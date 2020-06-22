type here...
Kelvyn boy reacts after Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard slapped him at Ashaiman

Kelvyn boy is currently trending on Twitter after a video of a guy identified as Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard assaulting him in Ashaiman went viral.

READ ALSO: Video: Kelvynboy attacked by Stonebwoy’s bodyguard

The assailant attacked Kelvyn boy at an Electro Ghana Limited shop opening in Ashaiman for reasons yet to be discovered.

But for the other bodyguards present at the event, Kelvyn boy would have had a real beating as onlookers were stunned by the sudden violence on display.

The afrobeat artiste formerly signed to Burniton Music Group owned by versatile artiste Stonebwoy, took to Twitter to express his displeasure at what transpired at the event.

In a series of tweets that gave rise to the suspicion that his former boss had a hand in the brawl, Kelvyn boy hit back at his assailant.

His tweets read, “You dey fear me? Your thing make beans. The moment you start fight me norr wey you lose. You send people make dem come beat me? You think say Ashaiman be your own?”

Stonebwoy fans in response to Kelvyn boy’s allusion that Stonebwoy put his former bodyguard up to assault him, called the “Mea” hitmaker to order.

READ ALSO: You sound just like your son- Reggie Rockstone tells Shatta Wale’s father

Some tweeps suggested that he was been extremely unfair to Stonebwoy as, in their opinion, the BHIM Nation President would never do such a thing.

Others asked the young artiste to quit using Stonebwoy’s name for clout and show gratitude to the multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste.

A fan by name Ransford Borngreat commented that Stonebwoy was sabotaging his former label mate because he knew Kelvyn boy was better than him.

Stonebwoy is yet to respond to these comments. We promise to keep our readers updated.

