You sound just like your son- Reggie Rockstone tells Shatta Wale’s father

Father of controversial Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Mr. Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, in a rare appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz Show got Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone, convinced he was indeed Shatta Wale’s dad.

To the legendary Hiplife artiste, Shatta’s father’s thought process and ideas were so reminiscent of his son.

Shatta Capo as he is popularly known, speaking about a father’s role in raising his child, stated that apart from formally educating your kids, a father is responsible for identifying talents and helping their children earn a living from them.

On a show that was somewhat in dedication to the Father’s day celebration, Mr. Mensah emphatically mentioned that a passion that fetches no money is useless.

He admitted that his son is a complete replica of himself because he is a business-minded person and unapologetically makes a lot of money.

Upon making these statements, Reggie Rockstone who was also present on the show was heard sarcastically saying that Mr.Mensah sounded really familiar and that the apple does not fall from the tree.

Shatta Capo in response said that he had intentionally instilled these thoughts into his son and he is proud Shatta Wale adopted them perfectly.

According to the controversial musician’s father, Shatta Wale is keen on monetizing his talent to the fullest while he is relevant as every creative person should be.

Shatta Wale has in the past called out old and new artistes for being broke and living fake lives.

The outspoken musician has on countless occasions expressed his displeasure at the mediocrity that exists in the music industry and how fame and recognition are barely translated into wealth.