Angel Daniel Obinim’s Jnr pastor has revealed the real reason behind Kennedy Agyapong’s hatred for the man of God.

According to the Junior pastor, Osofo Kyiri Abosom who is the founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has intentions of nominating Angel Obinim as his Vice President when running for the presidency.

He added that, Osofo Kyiri Abosom and Angel Obinim as a team will definitely unseat the ruling party hence the ‘unnecessary’ hatred.

He also revealed that Angel Obinim has no intentions of being a running mate for the Ghana Union Movement.

He further revealed that the New Patriotic Party’s aim is to trample on the rights of pastors to prevent them from preaching the gospel.

Obinim’s jnr pastor also described Angel Obinim as the ‘Spiritual President’, adding that no one can take him down.

Watch the video below;

This comment by Obinim’s jnr pastor has received mixed reactions on social media; read the comments below;

HER EXCELLENCY EBBA wrote; “See them ooo Kyiri abosom himslf will not vote for himself….he should forget of becoming a president…waste of time and money he dey do”.

nana aj also added; “Obinim cannot even read let alone writing…smh”.

Fredrick Bensmith said; “These guys are just hungry charlatans”.

Yaw Effah had this to say; “Masa what you are saying doesn’t make sense. Ask yourself, does Hon Kennedy have problems with Mr Kyiri Abosom or GUM party? If no, they why Obinim, give yourself to Christ n your life will never be the same…azaa asofo”.

Samuel Fosu added; “Lol very funny Vice President hihihii”.

Micheal Appeah commented; “Vice President of his church or Ghana? Sleeping with people’s wives…God punish y’all!“