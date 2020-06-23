The 13 pastors I am yet to expose are all from "one-man" churches- Ken Agyapong reveals in latest video

- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has in a new video vowed to expose 13 more fake pastors in his quest to rid the country of crooks posing as men of God.

In a revolutionary hunt for fake pastors in the country, the political firebrand has, in a series of exposes, taken these con men to the cleaners by exposing their fraudulent acts.

Notable among these exposes, were alarming revelations about popular pastors Bishop Daniel Obinim, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, and currently Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

Kennedy’s expose on Obinim led to the latter being arrested by The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and charged with forgery and publication of false news.

Kennedy while on the Hot Seat Show mentioned that religious hypnosis is impeding progress in Ghana and that he is ready to champion an awakening.

In his latest video taken from an interview on Atinka TV’s Morning Agenda show, Kennedy vowed to expose 13 more fake pastors.

He confirmed that all 13 fake pastors who run ”one-man” churches capitalise on the fear of their members to exploit them.

In response to how he plans to completely do away with these pastors, the outspoken Member of parliament stated that he will provide pieces of evidence to implicate these men and make sure they are jailed.

In his opinion, this will deter others from towing the same path.

He is quoted as saying, ” You have no idea how many fake pastors are frightened by my upcoming exposes next Monday and Wednesday”.