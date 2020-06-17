type here...
You will die heartlessly in 2 days-Ibrah One hits back at Kennedy Agyapong

By RASHAD
Ibrah One hits back at Kennedy Agyapong
Ibrah One is not slowing down on his attacks on Kennedy Agyapong as he has been doing for the past one week.

Barely 30 minutes after Kennedy Agyapong threatened to expose Ibrah One for his alleged money laundering activities, Ibrah Ibrah has hit back.

SEE HERE: How dare you dare me; I will deal with you – Kennedy Agyapong warns Ibrah One as he exposes him on live TV

Ibrah One warned Kennedy Agyapong to apologize to him within the next two days or he will die on the 3rd day.

Ibrah One posted on his Snapchat handle:

Ibrah One attacks Kennedy Agyapong again

Ibrah One’s attack comes just after Kennedy Agyapong revealed he will deal with Ibrah One for daring him.

SEE HERE: Ibrah One accuses Kennedy Agyapong of money laundering promises to drop more

Kennedy Agyapong revealed Ibrah One is a money launderer and he will have him arrested in 2 days’ time.

Watch the video below

Well, both have given two days ultimatum to each other. GhPage is monitoring

