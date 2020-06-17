- Advertisement -

Ibrah One is not slowing down on his attacks on Kennedy Agyapong as he has been doing for the past one week.

Barely 30 minutes after Kennedy Agyapong threatened to expose Ibrah One for his alleged money laundering activities, Ibrah Ibrah has hit back.

Ibrah One warned Kennedy Agyapong to apologize to him within the next two days or he will die on the 3rd day.

Ibrah One posted on his Snapchat handle:

Ibrah One attacks Kennedy Agyapong again

Ibrah One’s attack comes just after Kennedy Agyapong revealed he will deal with Ibrah One for daring him.

Kennedy Agyapong revealed Ibrah One is a money launderer and he will have him arrested in 2 days’ time.

Watch the video below

Kennedy Agyapong puts Ibrah One on his radar .. Trouble looming for the guy pic.twitter.com/7dr5ciSCa3 — Toni Kusi (@tonikusi) June 17, 2020

Well, both have given two days ultimatum to each other. GhPage is monitoring