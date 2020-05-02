Leo is Coming
Source:GHPAGE
Kennedy Agyapong finally tells the full story on how he struggled to become rich

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Hon. Ken for the first time has shared an in-depth story of how he moved from zero to become a hero in an exclusive interview at YFM.

Many at times people especially the youth believe that for one to be successful and rich, it means he/she has to have strong spiritual backing.

Getting deeper on his background, he said he was born and bred at Assin Dompem a village just a kilometre away from Assin Fosu.

In the year 1968, he had the ultimate chance to school in Kumasi to school in (that’s where he had his primary education) because his father was a teacher there.

Right from elementary school, he went to Adisadel College to further on. Growing up he never had a good time with his father as the last thing he would have to get slapped by his father.

Speaking on his real struggles he went through to become the man we see him to be today he said; after completing his senior secondary school education, he went to join his mother to sell on the streets.

He sold on the streets; wick (it’s used in lanterns) P.K chocolate, Robb etc…, From there he graduated into hawking on the streets selling led bags i.e used for manufacturing of local guns and aluminium buckets.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO OF HIS LIFE STORY BELOW;

He again shared his experience he had in his life struggles when he was lucky to be in Germany for the first time after his step father helped him to find his way there.

He worked at the restaurant in Germany. He also moved to America as worked at a bakery, then moved to work at a gas station.

His life Journey has been very inspiring. Judging from the story shared he is a hardworking gentleman.

I hope his life story inspires you to the fullest.

