Kennedy Agyapong forced me to sleep with him and his friend – Baby Mama

Kennedy Agyapong’s muddled baby mama Moira Dawson-Williams seemed very bitter about the MP for Assin Central.

Anell’s mother in recent times and on several occasions attack Kennedy Agyapong mercilessly on Facebook.

Moira, again went berserk on Facebook live yesterday evening to give it hard to the Honorable Member of Parliament at all corners.

She said Kennedy Agyapong forced her to sleep with him and a close friend of his two years ago when she visited him on his invite to the house.

According to her she questioned Ken why he did that and till date he has not given her a good reason to understand that incident.

Again, Moira Dawson recounted an instance where Kennedy Agyapong’s uncle nearly raped her when she got to the house in Kens’ absence.

According to the young woman, she met Kennedy Agyapong when she was only 21 years and they had a daughter whom the latter calls useless and cocaine-addict.