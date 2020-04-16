Kennedy Osei shares unseen photos of his honeymoon with Tracy in Dubai

- Advertisement -

The General manager for Despite Group of company and the first son of business mogul Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy Ameyaw months ago got Ghanaians talking with their lavish engagement and wedding ceremony.

Tracy turned a year older last Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and celebrated with some stunning photos.

On that day Tracy received a lot of well-wishes on social media including her husband.

Kennedy Osei’s birthday wish came with four photos and a lovely message which made headlines on social media.

After his initial post on Instagram, Kennedy has taken to his Instagram stories to share a romantic video.

The video is a slideshow of photos that capture very special moments Kennedy has had with Tracy.

Watch the video below:

Looking at the photos, most of them look to have been taken from the couple’s honeymoon which happened in Dubai.