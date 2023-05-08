type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKevin Taylor descends on Nana Yaa Brefo for 'hating' on Mcbrown (Video)
Entertainment

Kevin Taylor descends on Nana Yaa Brefo for ‘hating’ on Mcbrown (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Kevin Taylor descends on Nana Yaa Brefo for 'hating' on Nana Ama Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian political and entertainment critic, Kevin Taylor has angrily on Nana Yaa Brefo for ‘hating’ on Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Ever since the maiden edition of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s show on ONUA TV achieved unprecedented success, Nana Yaa Brefo has been throwing indirect jabs at the actress-cum-TV show host.

In one of her rants, she argued that social media is not all that important as far as traditional media is concerned.

READ ALSO: Nana Yaa Brefo exposes Mcbrown and Mzgee for buying fake views on Facebook

In another rant also, she wildly alleged that Mcbrown bought fake views just to tend and make it seem that her program is now the show of the moment.

Kelvin Taylor drops deep secret on why Covid-19 cases keep going high
Kevin Taylor

Reacting to all these negative comments from Nana Yaa Brefo, Kevin Taylor who’s a known no-nonsense man has thrown heavy insults at the Angel FM presenter.

According to loudmouth Kevin Taylor, Nana Yaa Brefo is pained about the fact that despite spending decades on radio and TV, Mcbrown’s has achieved more success than her.

He additionally rained other heavy insults on her and told her to learn from Mcbrown and stop the hate.

READ ALSO: I’m not jealous of Mcbrown’s success – Nana Yaa Brefo clarifies

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: You are relying on rings for protection – Kevin Taylor tells Prez Nana Addo

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 8, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News