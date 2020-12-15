type here...
GhPage Entertainment Kevin Taylor lambastes Stonebwoy for telling Ashaiman youth to stop protesting
Entertainment

Kevin Taylor lambastes Stonebwoy for telling Ashaiman youth to stop protesting

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kevin Taylor and Stonebwoy
Kevin Taylor lambastes Stonebwoy for telling Ashaiman youth to stop protesting
- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian political journalist, Kevin Taylor has slammed Stonebwoy for telling the angry Ashiaman Youth yo stop protesting over the EC results as declared by Jean Mensa.

According to him in a video, Stonebwoy’s statements on social media in reaction to the Ashiaman protest is ‘reckless’ and must asap desist from commenting on it because he’s not in a better position to voice out his concerns.

Kevin Taylor who appears to have a contrary view to Stonebwoy’s bared his teeth at him. He called on the musician to ‘Shut Up’, maintain his craft and make sure he comes no closer to issues concerning politics.

READ ALSO: Stop demonstrating – Stonebwoy tells irked Ashaiman youth protesting over EC results

“Shut up my friend, you’re nobody. You need to apologize to the Ashiaman for telling them to stop their protest, they made you who you are…”

According to him, when Shatta Wale frustrated him for only 2 seconds, he (Stonebwoy) pulled a gun on him. So why can’t the constituents of Ashaiman engage in peaceful protest? Kevin quizzed.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Accra
few clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News