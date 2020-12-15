Kevin Taylor lambastes Stonebwoy for telling Ashaiman youth to stop protesting

- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian political journalist, Kevin Taylor has slammed Stonebwoy for telling the angry Ashiaman Youth yo stop protesting over the EC results as declared by Jean Mensa.

According to him in a video, Stonebwoy’s statements on social media in reaction to the Ashiaman protest is ‘reckless’ and must asap desist from commenting on it because he’s not in a better position to voice out his concerns.

Kevin Taylor who appears to have a contrary view to Stonebwoy’s bared his teeth at him. He called on the musician to ‘Shut Up’, maintain his craft and make sure he comes no closer to issues concerning politics.

READ ALSO: Stop demonstrating – Stonebwoy tells irked Ashaiman youth protesting over EC results

“Shut up my friend, you’re nobody. You need to apologize to the Ashiaman for telling them to stop their protest, they made you who you are…”

According to him, when Shatta Wale frustrated him for only 2 seconds, he (Stonebwoy) pulled a gun on him. So why can’t the constituents of Ashaiman engage in peaceful protest? Kevin quizzed.

Watch the video below;