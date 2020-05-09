LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Kidi, King Promise and Kuami Eugene took away Bisa Kdei's shine – Coded

Kidi, King Promise and Kuami Eugene who took away Bisa Kdei’s shine - Coded
Kidi, King Promise and Kuami Eugene who took away Bisa Kdei's shine - Coded
Social media for the past few days has been filled with news of High life musician Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah better known by his stage name Bisa Kdei following a tweet he made attacking the media.

READ ALSO: Bisa Kdei killed the Azonto music genre – Shatta Wale

His Tweet resulted from a Q&A session with his followers on Twitter, where he said that there is an agenda to see him fail.

This came as a response to a question specifically on why he does not receive massive airplay.

His tweet garnered a whole lot of comments and reactions from netizens and some industry players who were of the view that he could have done better rather than attacking the media over his ‘failed’ career.

Coded of 4×4 fame has added his voice to the social media discussion about singer Bisa Kdei.

Airing his views on Kingdom FM, Coded said Bisa Kdei shouldn’t have in the first place make that statements on Twitter. That was least expected of him as a great artist.

In his candid opinion, he pointed out the new the sensational high life musicians; Kidi, King Promise and Kuami Eugene as the ones who have in a way taken Bisa’s shine because it’s their time.

READ ALSO: Eno Barony ‘murders’ Sista Afia & Medikal in her ‘Argument Done’ diss song

Though he said Bisa’s songs are timeless and he’s never dead as others have tagged him with regards to music.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

It was Kidi,King Promise and Kuami Eugene who took away Bisa Kdei’s shine – Coded

It was Kidi,King Promise and Kuami Eugene who took away Bisa Kdei’s shine – Coded Do you agree with him?

Posted by Yvonne on Saturday, May 9, 2020

He advised Bisa Kdei to just understand himself that it’s a wave in the industry and must come to terms with it rather than beating himself up for not pulling crowds like before.

Do you agree with Coded(4X4) on this one? Lets get interactive in the comments section.

