KiDi in an old tweet subtly revealed that he’s a member of the LGBTQ community.

In this aged tweet from the camp of the “SAY YOU LOVE ME” hitmaker’s camp, he confessed that he wants to sleep with Grammy award-winning American rapper Jay Z.

As confessed by KiDi, he won’t hesitate to eat Jay Z’s “bumbum” if given the chance because he’s sexually attracted to him.

His tweet reads; “I want to eat Jay Z’s ass”

Below are some of the comments gathered under the aged trending tweet;

Phat_Sou wrote – Chale kidi low key be Bi cus this one dierrr eiii!!

Megatrendzgh – Kidi ankasa wagyimii dodo

Israelamoah wrote – Aaaaaaaaa well …….time tells the best stories you know

Jesse Flacko wrote – true dem really come for wonna artists

“Mahama is useless” – KiDi said, called out for past tweets

A Ghanaian musician is being called out for a series of tweets he made in the past about former President Mahama.

KiDi, then, had taken a swipe at the erstwhile Mahama administration by describing his speeches as useless.

He went on to chastise Mahama for failing to solve Dumsor and doing nothing about the economy.

Some Twitter folks have dug into the archives and brought out some of these tweets, which he also made about Voltarians and Northerners. READ MORE HERE