American adult film actor King Nasir has been reported to the CID of the Ghana Police Service by socialite and nudist Shugatiti.

Readers are fully aware of the supposed bout that was to happen between the two after Shugatiti in an interview mentioned that she has never reached orgasm during sex.

After the interview went viral, King Nasir volunteer to make Shugatiti reach her orgasm since all the men she has bonked had failed to do so.

This generated an online debate between fans of both Shugatiti and King Nasir with many of them expecting to see them face off in an atopa bout to find the winner.

In a new interview granted by Shugatiti, she disclosed that she has reported the American porn star to the CID.

According to Shugatiti, she got to know that King Nasir had shared a post on Twitter soliciting funds so they could stream the much-anticipated bout between the two on various streaming portals.

This she believes was a bad act because she was never informed about the plans to solicit funds from people and surprisingly people started paying into the account.

She continued that she has never had a discussion with King Nasir and therefore wondered why her name was tagged to the post soliciting funds and therefore decide to report the matter to the police.

“He was raising about $10,000 without my knowledge so I lodge a complaint to a CID official. I asked if there is a way to put an embargo on him because he was doing things without my consent.

He didn’t seek my consent for the fundraising. He only posted my name, asking people to send him money if they want the bout to happen. And people were actually paying the money to him. He got some money out of this,” she said.

