Kisa Gbekle shares an adorable video of her son for the first time

Actress, Kisa Gbekle has shared an adorable video of herself and her son for the first time on the internet and her die-hard fans have gone gaga over it.

The actress first confirmed that she has given birth to a son about two months ago after she shared a set of adorable baby bump pictures on the internet.

In the video, the curvy mother and her son were walking inside the huge compound of the actress’ house.

Kisa’s son has grown into a very handsome and lovely boy although the actress has refused to show his face to the world for reason best known to her unlike her colleague female celebrity mothers.

Meanwhile, some social media users are asking about the father of the boy after watching the heartwarming video.

Some have drawn the conclusion that Kisa Gbekle’s baby daddy is a very big man with a wife reason the actress has decided to keep his name off the internet.