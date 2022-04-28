type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKisa Gbekle shares an adorable video of her son for the first...
Entertainment

Kisa Gbekle shares an adorable video of her son for the first time

By Armani Brooklyn
Kisa Gbekle
- Advertisement -

Actress, Kisa Gbekle has shared an adorable video of herself and her son for the first time on the internet and her die-hard fans have gone gaga over it.

The actress first confirmed that she has given birth to a son about two months ago after she shared a set of adorable baby bump pictures on the internet.

In the video, the curvy mother and her son were walking inside the huge compound of the actress’ house.

Kisa’s son has grown into a very handsome and lovely boy although the actress has refused to show his face to the world for reason best known to her unlike her colleague female celebrity mothers.

Meanwhile, some social media users are asking about the father of the boy after watching the heartwarming video.

Some have drawn the conclusion that Kisa Gbekle’s baby daddy is a very big man with a wife reason the actress has decided to keep his name off the internet.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 28, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    0.3mph
    20 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News