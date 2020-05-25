Embattled businessman and the former CEO of now-defunct UT bank Prince Kofi Amoabeng has shared new photos on social media to debunk rumours that he is now broke.

The former businessman days ago was spotted in a T-shirt with baseball cap something he is not usually seen in during the days of UT.

Following the photo, there had been widespread suggestions on social media that Kofi Amoabeng had gone broke after the collapse of his UT Bank and thus was looking wretched.

Also Read: New photos of UT Boss, Kofi Amoabeng raises questions on social media

But the former UT boss has sought to disprove those claims by releasing a new set of beautiful photos.

In the new photos sighted, Kofi Amoabeng is seen in a black kaftan with a black hat to match.

For footwear, he went with a pair of black Chelsea boots. While he still had a similar hairy face like what was captured in the earlier photo, Kofi Amoabeng looked very stylish this time.

Also Read: All charges against UT bank boss Kofi Amoabeng dropped by the state

From the background, it looked like he was sitting in his office and it does not look anything like a broke man’s office.

Sharing the photos, Kofi Amoabeng’s Instagram handle wrote: “Making the best of the COVID-19 slowdown.. _ _ _ #covid_19 #jayrayfashion #johniewalker #stillwalking @jayrayfashion.”

See photos below:

Kofi-Amoabeng

Kofi-Amoabeng-1

Also Read: Mzbel refers to Kofi Amoabeng as her bestie

Kofi-Amoabeng-2