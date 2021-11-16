type here...
Kuami Eugene gives the motive behind the name “Afro Highlife” on his EP – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Kuami Eugene has finally revealed the philosophy behind the name “Afro Highlife” on his EP during an exclusive interview with GHPage‘s, Rashad.

According to Kuami Eugene, the “Afro Highlife” name is just an infusion of contemporary Highlife and Afrobeats.

The Rockstar further detailed that the world is evolving and we are all aware that Afrobeats has taken over the music scene hence he came up with the “Afro Highlife” to compete with Afrobeats and also put Ghana on the map.

The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste Of The Year also stressed that “Afro Highlife” is not a genre as earlier speculated in the music industry.

Kuami Eugene finally unlocked his long-awaited solo 5-track studio project christened “Afro Highlife” EP a few days ago.

One of the popular song(s) on the EP is “Bunker” which has drawn a long of controversy after up and coming singer, Bhadest Cona accused him of stealing her song dubbed “Bolga Girl”.

Check out the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

