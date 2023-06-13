Kumasi: Taxi driver ‘loses manhood’ after sleeping with a random lady he met (Video)

- Advertisement -

A taxi driver has shared a very interesting yet horrifying life experience while speaking in an interview on SOMPA FM.

According to the taxi driver, she picked up a lady on his way back home from work and was able to convince her to spend the night with him at his place.

After a marathon of sex in the night, he woke up the next day to get food for the unknown lady to eat but returned back to find an empty room.

Meanwhile, he locked his room before going out hence he was shocked to meet an empty room.

He asked his co-tenant if he had seen the lady around and to his utmost surprise, he also said he hasn’t set his eyes on the lady.

Ever since that incident, his manhood has never been erected despite visiting various hospitals, herbalists and other juju men.

