Kumasi: Girl,15 dies in a street shooting at Aboabo

The information gathered from Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Capital corroborates that a 15-year-old girl identified as Diana Adomako has been shot dead at Aboabo bus stop, a suburb of Kumasi.

The incident happened during the middle of the night of Sunday, Ghpage.com can confirm. The deceased until her death, was a pupil of the Aboabo Middle School ‘B’ JHS.

She was found at the scene of shooting with severe gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the spot, reports.

“You could see blood spattered at the scene. The incident drew the attention of some police officers who started patrolling the area to maintain calm,” reports.

The incident as of the time it happened drew a lot of crowd including the police officers who had to patrol the area to maintain calm while they take some evidence and look for the culprit.

A probe is underway by the CID department in the Ashanti Region to bring to book the culprit who shot the girl.

Police believe more than one assailant may have been involved and are exploring the possibility that the murder was gang-related. The incident has since left residents in a state of shock.

The family of the deceased is very depressed and is calling for justice for their beloved girl.

May her soul rest in peace.