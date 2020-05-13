- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa has blossomed into an amazing woman in the last few years.

Although few people have problems with how she flaunts her assets on social media, the actress has never shied away from flaunting what her mama gave her all over the place.

Well, the A-List actress has done it again. Maame Serwaa has done it again. She has released some wild photos on social media to the delight of her fans.

Serving Ghanaians with the hot sauce, Maame Serwaa wrote:

‘If you’re going to play with fire ? make sure you’re the one controlling the flames’

Maame Serwaa

Damn!!! She is gorgeous by all standards.