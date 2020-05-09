- Advertisement -

According to Kweku Manu, if the family of the late actor doesn’t take care, none of his colleagues from the industry would turn up for his funeral.

Speaking on his aggressive talk, Kwaku Manu explained that though Bishop had a family before joining the movie industry, they(movie makers) are also his family.

Kwaku Manu explained that he is yet to understand why people would start making allegations on the cause of Bishop’s death.

He narrated the ordeal some of them went through just to be able to see him when the got to know that he was very sick but still the family failed to show them.

The comic actor went on to say that its high time the family stop bashing Kumawood actors and actresses otherwise they(Kumawood) might boycott the funeral.

Giving an example he revealed that he watched an interview on Adom TV where a family member was bashing the Kumawood industry something he believes might put his colleagues away from attending the funeral.

Kwaku Manu stated that they(Kumawood) have nothing to loose when the don’t make it to the funeral on that day.

He also called on Presenter to stop calling people to ask about the death of the popular actor since its creating a problem between his family and the Kumawood fratenity.