On Sunday 14th February 2021 which happens to be Valentine’s Day, the youngest MP who is the daughter of business guru, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Francisca Oteng Mensah married her long-time boyfriend, Mr. Kwadwo Addae Amponsah.

The wedding ceremony coincided with the 28th birthday of the member of parliament for Kwabre East.

The ceremony which has been called the match made in Heaven took place at the Blessed Bible Church in Kumasi.

It was followed by a splendid and well-attended reception at the Golden Bean Hotel also in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Check out the photos below

Francisca Oteng Mensah and husband, Kwadwo Adade Amponsah

Congratulations to Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah and husband, Kwadwo Adade Amponsah.