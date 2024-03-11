type here...
“Kwasia” – Fire for fire as Lawyer Maurice Ampaw goes raw on Captain Smart over John Kumah’s death (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
"Kwasia" - Fire for fire as Lawyer Maurice Ampaw goes raw on Captain Smart over John Kumah's death
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has matched Captain Smart boot for boot during an appearance on Wontumi TV’s ‘Abrabo Mu Nsem” program over his comments about the cause of death of John Kumah.

Recall that Captain Smart went viral weeks ago after alleging in the course of one of the episodes of Onua Maakye show that John Kumah, Andy Appiah Kubi and Chairman Wontumi were poisoned during a campaign rally in Tamale.

Initially, many Ghanaians assumed it was one of Captain Smart’s rants but unfortunately, John Kumah was declared dead on the 7th of March 2024.

As confirmed, John Kumah died at Suhum clinic while on his way to Accra to be later airlifted to Germany to seek medical treatment.

Follwing John Kumah’s death, Captain Smart’s earlier allegations gained massive momentum on social media and caused an uproar in the process.

Despite an autopsy report that says John Kumah died from multiple myeloma, the akonfem poison saga has refused to vanish from social media.

Reacting to the akonfem poisoning story which was first shared by Captain Smart, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has described the submission of the award-winning broadcaster as senseless.

According to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw on Wontumi FM, it’s baseless and common sense defying for Captain Smart to attribute John Kumahs death to akonfem poisoning.

He added that he expected both Captain Smart and Oheneba to know better as educated people yet they behaved like illiterates.

Angry Maurice Ampaw fumed at Captain Smart as well as other Ghanaians who have taken it upon themselves to spread the akonfem poisoning claims to be very careful because John Kumah’s death is a very sensitive issue.

Watch the video below to know more…

