Kwesi Arthur finally speaks on his alleged leaked Atopa tape-Here's his message to his fans (Video)

Kwesi Arthur, the popular Ghanaian rapper has finally reacted to the viral Atopa tape alleging to him.

In a tweet a few hours after the video went viral, Kwesi Arthur has spoken on the viral atopa tape.

Kwesi Arthur wants all his fans to know the rumors are all fake. But he believes if he gets a man to be with, all these womanizing rumors and alleged sex tapes will stop.

Kwesi Arthur Twitter:

“All these rumors, I just need the right woman to hold me down”

A 20 seconds video of a young man seriously hammering a pretty young lady went viral a few hours ago all over social media.

According to Netizens who have seen the video, it’s Kwesi Arthur in the video with a popular Slay Queen.

But Kwesi Arthur is denying being the one in the video. Well watch the video below and draw your own conclusions

Yaanom are saying this is Kwesi Arthur. His Atopa game alone!!! ? pic.twitter.com/7RfYY5YwSo — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 1, 2020

Kwesi Arthur has been the news in recent times for all bad reasons. It all started when some ladies accused him of playing them. Others claim Kwesi Arthur had an abortion with them and dumped them.

There was also the story about him banging Efia Odo even having abortions with her.

The stories claimed more than one abortion had occurred between the Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur.