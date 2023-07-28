type here...
Ladies prepare to set new Guinness Record as they intend to smoke for 150 hours nonstop

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A wave of Guinness World Record fever has taken hold of many African youths.


As people across the continent strive to push the limits and claim their own unique records. Nigerians, in particular, have been captivated by this trend, going to extreme lengths to set new benchmarks.

A set of three ladies have gone viral after publicly revealing their unfathomable desire to set an unthinkable Guinness world record.

According to these ladies, they are set to smoke for 150 hours nonstop just to set a new Guinness World Record.

In a trending video, the three ladies whose names are yet to be known pleaded with the general public to support them as they embark on setting this fresh unprecedented Guinness World Record.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions from surprised netizens…

@Chef_Ivy Jones – When you come from a responsible family..you don’t know what God has done for you!!!

@Zoe testimony – That’s their useless business!! My business is, Jesus is the only way the truth and the light. There’s no salvation in religion,tribe or race. Know this and know peace

@Knightgohard – Shame no dey catch that middle girl see bre*st

@Ladyque 1 – Thank God i don’t a family member that disgraces themselves online like this

@Trruthwillprevail – If you are here and u don’t have any of your family coming out to embarrass and disgrace your family on social media like these ones, u don’t know what God has done for you. Common gather here and begin to like this comment.

@Davidyung123 – Reason why abortion should be considered in most cases 

Source:GHpage

