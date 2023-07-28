Lady sheds massive tears after discovering that her serious boyfriend is a married man with kids

- Advertisement -

In matters relating to the heart, love can be a captivating and enchanting emotion, leading us to open our hearts to others in the hope of finding happiness and companionship.



However, love can also be deceptive, as one young lady, Precious has unanticipatedly discovered that her serious boyfriend is a married man.



In a heartfelt Facebook post, Precious revealed the painful truth that her boyfriend was, in fact, a married man.

As disclosed by Precious in her write-up, her boyfriend personally disclosed to her that he was already married.

The pain of betrayal immediately cut deep and also shattered the dreams she had so eagerly embraced after hearing the confession.

The hurt was intensified by the fact that he had promised her a future together without ever disclosing his marital status.



She posted;



I want to ask something, why is it that some men are liars? Someone I have been dating for over two months now was saying that he wants to get married to me, and I said no prob. Then, yesterday he said, ‘babe, I want to tell you something because I love you.’ That’s when he confessed that he is married.

I was so mad I don’t know what to do again about this thing. Two guys have done the same thing to me. Am I not good enough to be loved? Please, someone should tell me what to do,”

