“You’re stupid” – Lady insults guy who promised to buy her iPhone 12 but rather bought her a yam phone

In the world of modern dating and relationships, promises and expectations play a significant role.



However, when promises are broken, emotions can run high, leading to public displays of anger and disappointment.



A viral video on the internet shows a young lady raining heavy insults on a guy who promised to get her an iPhone 12.



In the video, the lady expressed that she feels betrayed because her suitor failed to deliver on his grand iPhone 12 promise.

As seen in the circulating clip, the young lady fumed at the guy for getting her a keypad phone instead of the coveted iPhone 12.



According to her, the guy in question had made lofty pledges to win her affection, including the promise of buying her an iPhone 12 so that she will use it to take pictures and send them to him.



However, reality was far from what she had envisioned, and her reaction was nothing short of fiery.

In the video, the infuriated lady did not mince words, as she openly labelled the guy as “stupid” for his actions.



Her anger and disappointment were palpable, reflecting the pain of broken trust and dashed expectations.



While some may argue that her reaction was excessive, it also serves as a stark reminder of the importance of sincerity and honesty in relationships.

Promises should never be made lightly, especially when emotions are involved.

Deceiving someone with grandiose promises and then delivering something entirely different can lead to heartache and emotional turmoil.

In this particular case, the lady felt humiliated and misled, causing her to lash out publicly.

