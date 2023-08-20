Lady cancels wedding as boyfriend uses money saved for the event to stake bet and loses

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A lady planning to get married in a few days’ time was forced to postpone her wedding when her fiance gambled with the funds for the event and lost, forcing her to cancel it altogether.



The woman admitted to her best friend in a WhatsApp conversation that was posted public that her fiancé, who enjoys gambling, decided to try one final time.

Unfortunately for him, the teams he bet on lost horribly, costing him all his life savings, and as a result of that, they were forced to postpone the wedding due to such a significant setback.

Many young men gamble on different betting sites in the hopes of winning large with a small investment.

While some people have been fortunate, others weren’t as lucky.

For instance, a video recently surfaced demonstrating how a groom placed a wager at his wedding.

Read the chat the bride-to-be had with her friend.

