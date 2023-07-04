Lady heartbroken as her boyfriend of 4 years proposes marriage to another lady

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has been left heartbroken after discovering that her boyfriend of four years has proposed marriage to another lady.

The lady, identified as Mhiz Beauty from Akwa Ibom, shared her predicament in a recent Facebook post.



According to her, she was in a relationship with the unnamed guy for four years, during which he never opened up about his true feelings for her.

She claimed that she recently went through his phone and was shocked to discover that the love of her life, with whom she had been in a relationship for four years, had engaged someone else.

When she confronted him, he showed no remorse and stated that he never forced her to love him.

“My name is Beauty. I dated a guy for more than 4 years. He never once told me how he felt about me or loved me. I kept worrying, so one day I went through his phone and found the love messages he had been sending to another lady, asking her if she would marry him.

“When I confronted him, he told me that he’s not forcing me to love him. He knew that I truly loved him, but little did I know that he was pretending to love me back, not knowing he had been engaged. Please, what should I do? I am heartbroken,”

She tearfully wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, July 4.

