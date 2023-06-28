Lady refuses to show up for her wedding to teach her baby daddy a lesson (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian female TikToker with the handle @jessicatreats1996 has publicly revealed how she broke her baby daddy’s heart on their wedding day.

According to Jessica, she intentionally refused to show up on her wedding day to teach her baby daddy an unforgettable lesson.

As alleged by Jessica, her baby daddy abandoned her when she was only two weeks pregnant with him.

He only came back after four years to propose marriage to her but she left him at the altar on their wedding day.



In her words:



“After leaving me with two weeks pregnancy. He came back 4yrs later and asked for forgiveness, and I said I’ve forgiven him. And he proposed to me and I accepted.



“Today na our wedding, Na so I carry myself go one owambe. Him generation come dey call me, see as I dey laugh their stupidity, heaven go far from una”

