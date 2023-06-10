type here...
Last public video of Yaa Gyamfuaa before she was shot by her chief husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
In circulating video, the couple had attended a program and the wife could not even look at her husband for a second.

The wife, Harriet, could be seen glammed up magnificently whilst her husband was also looking dapper.

From the short video, one can simply tell that the couple were not happy together.

For some years now, their marriage had become fraught with tension.

The situation escalated dramatically when Michael discovered Yaa’s intentions of remarrying her ex-boyfriend, Emmanuel Duah.
The revelation shattered Michael, leading him down a dark path of despair and anguish.

Yaa made it clear to Michael that she no longer regarded him as her husband, despite their shared life and four children together. She confessed that her heart belonged solely to her ex-partner.

Overwhelmed by a sense of betrayal he couldn’t bear, Michael, who had initially travelled abroad and brought Yaa with him, tragically resorted to shooting her before taking his own life.

    Source:GHpage

