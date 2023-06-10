Is the wife of the GH Chief shot in the US dead? Latest update drops

- Advertisement -

Contrary to the trending reports that Harriet Yaa Gyamfuaa has passed on after giving up the ghost in the hospital.

The latest update from Nana Akua Donkor – A known socialite based in the US confirms that Yaa Gyamfuaa is still alive.

According to Nana Akua Donkor, Yaa Gyamfuaa is still alive and not dead as the circulating rumours on social media suggest.

In a self-made video, Nana Akua Donkor pleaded with all well-meaning Ghanaians to remember Yaa Gyamfuaa in their prayers because she’s just a step away from death.

Two days ago, news that caught the attention of a lot of social media users reported that Harriet Yaa Gyamfuaa Aboagye, a Ghanaian woman has been shot by her husband in the United States after threatening to leave him and marry her ex.

A source from the United States claims Aboagye, who was in hospital in critical condition, has given up the ghost.

The news of Harriet and her husband, Michael Amoako, has since become a national topic.

