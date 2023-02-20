The image, as shared by a Turkish news portal, shows Atsu trapped between a concrete wall as he hung from a storey building believed to be the 9th floor of his apartment the earthquake collapsed.

Prior to this heart-wrenching news, Ghanaians for the past few days were very hopeful that the former Balckstars player would be found alive but that wasn’t the case as he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19, as earlier slated.

The body of the former Black Stars winger was conveyed on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul in a coffin draped in the national flag.

On its arrival at KIA, the corpse was received by the Ghana Armed Forces (GFA), accompanied by the Tsawam family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government.

In the thick of the mourning, a video which is the last clip Christian Atsu featured in before his shocking demise has surfaced online.

In the short footage, Christian Atsu can be seen happily making merry and jubilating with his teammates inside the dressing room for scoring the winning goal for his club which saved them from going into relegation from the Turkish premier league

The goal meant so much for him because according to Hatayspor club, Atsu had a visa to leave Turkey on Sunday night February 5, 2023, but since he was in a jubilation mood, he cancelled it because he had scored his first goal.

Watch the video below to know more…

