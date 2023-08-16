Learn from Martha Ankomah – Ghanaians slam Felicia Osei for her indecent dressing

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and radio show host, Felicia Osei, has recently found herself at the centre of a heated debate in the fashion world following her latest outfit choice sparks.



Known for her daring and unconventional style, Felicia’s recent appearance in a well-tailored white dress with a peculiar design has raised eyebrows and ignited a flurry of opinions among fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

In a series of trending photos making rounds on social media, Felicia Osei rocked an eye-catching white dress that certainly can’t be classified as mundane.

The dress, expertly tailored to fit her figure featured a unique and unconventional design that deliberately exposed her raw thighs.

While daring fashion choices are not uncommon in the entertainment industry, this particular outfit seems to have struck a chord with audiences, prompting a wave of comments and reactions.

However, the most attention-grabbing aspect of Felicia’s outfit is the potential wardrobe malfunction that seems to have been narrowly avoided.



Close inspection of the trending pictures reveals that Felicia’s dress was designed in such a way that it risked exposing her “camel toe.”.

The incident has led to discussions around the boundary between bold fashion statements and wardrobe malfunctions.



Critics have argued that while Felicia’s fashion choices have often been daring and innovative, this particular outfit teeters on the edge of vulgarity.

Reacting to the trending photos, disappointed Ghanaians have advised her to learn from the descent and classy Martha Ankomah.

As suggested by these critics, since we are addressed by how we are dressed, Felicia Osei should switch her fashion style to a much more decent one.

As Martha Ankomah dresses to cover herself but still remains classy, Felicia Osei has been urged to privately go to her for lessons about how to dress decently.

Commenting on Felicia Osei’s condemned photo, Nana Afriyie on Facebook commented;

“I sometimes wonder who her fashion plug is ? She lacks the classic style of fashion.Martha Ankomah shall be loved always“

Ëddîë Khäy – You will never see Martha Ankomah wear this shit on social That girl is very decent

Abigail Oklu – very bad, I like her so much but this one………

David Larbi – Wooooa look , you think this is life. Old age will catch up with you. Shameless and disgraceful dressing

Rita Wezeinamo Azantera – The way the mother can talk about other people yet under her own roof this is much to be discussed

Dannie Anim – This one is called “wo b3 hw3 aa hw3…”

Maxwell Smith Arthur – Fashion, nowadays is a total madness!

