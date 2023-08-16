Video of the 8 billion car Mcbrown’s husband gifted her on her birthday which critics say he can’t buy

- Advertisement -

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband Mr Maxwell Mensah have been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours following the actress’ 46th birthday celebration.

Apparently, Mr Maxwell Mensah took delivery of a $45,000 Toyota Supra 2021 model to gift his sweetheart as her birthday gift.

The Toyota Supra is a sports car that gained popularity due to its performance, style, and heritage. The 2021 Toyota Supra marked the fifth generation of the model. Here are some key features and details about the 2021 Toyota Supra:

Design and Exterior:

The 2021 Supra’s design is a modern interpretation of the classic sports car look. It features a low-slung profile, a long hood, and a distinctive double-bubble roof.



LED headlights and taillights give the car a futuristic appearance.

The overall design is a result of collaboration between Toyota and BMW, which shares its platform with the BMW Z4.



Engine and Performance:

The 2021 Supra is equipped with a turbocharged inline-six engine that delivers impressive power and performance.



The base model is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine producing around 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque.



An available Supra 3.0 Premium model offers a slight increase in power.





Transmission:

The 2021 Supra comes standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission.



Acceleration and Handling:

Thanks to its powerful engine and well-tuned chassis, the Supra 2021 offers exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling.

The rear-wheel-drive layout contributes to a sporty driving experience.



Interior and Features:

The interior of the 2021 Supra is driver-focused, featuring a cockpit-style design.



Standard features include an 8.8-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a digital driver display, and more.



Available options and packages can add features such as a premium sound system, navigation, and advanced driver assistance systems.



Heritage and Resurrection:

The Toyota Supra has a strong heritage, with its roots tracing back to the 1970s. The previous generation, often referred to as the “MKIV” Supra, gained significant popularity among enthusiasts.



The 2021 model marked the return of the Supra after a long hiatus.

Shockingly, the comments under the video from social media users are full of bitterness,

According to these gossipmongers, the actress wants her husband to be in the good books of Ghanaians reason she orchestrated the car surprise behind the scenes but made publicly appear that Mr Maxwell Mensah is the financer of the automobile.

Check out some of the vile comments under the trending video…

Abena Serwaa Agyekum Yeboah – What work does Her husband do..

Mercy Arhin – Very soon they will say he rented it , not all the ppl will show their work to public eye so no need for that question dear .

Angela Dede Asare – Ok more like she surprised herself! Pressure nie! Boi which one concern me biko let me continue with my coffee

Afia Boatemaa – The woman bought it

Percy Oteng – U bought a car, gave it to ur husband to come and surprise u

Jxtcalme Bra Francis – Can we see the receipt of the car

Michael Andoh – Before you know it just frakadam Always putting pressure on people

Riri Pretty Hamstar – But Maxwell doesn’t have such money. Wife supported

