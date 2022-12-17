- Advertisement -

Controversial and loudmouth television personality Afia Schwarzenegger who has not been in the country for some time now has revealed that she left her ATM cards in the company of actress Kisa Gbekle.

This statement from Afia Schwarzenegger has got people asking questions about the mafia gang comprising Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah and Afia herself because they are known widely as besties.

The TV personality a few weeks ago announced on her page that she was flying out of the country to undergo surgery in Turkey.

Whiles many thought she would be tasking a member of the mafia gang to take care of her household while she is away, she rather decided to confine in actress Kisa Gbekle who she now confirms she trusts.

She claims that she provided Kisa Gbekle all of her ATM pins and passcodes prior to surgery in case she did not survive.

She advised people to discuss this with their families and choose who should be in charge in the event of a medical emergency.

“Looking at a great man like Alhaji Banda n how his family is falling apart on social media saddens my heart But if we don’t prepare ourselves and have conversations like this with our partners, children, lawyers, family..this is what happens.

“I hope we all take lessons from this. God bless us all and thank you @kisagbekle for taking care of me in my incapacitated state.i remember the look on your face when I gave you my pin for the atm and passwords before my surgery But yup such conversations are very important.”

