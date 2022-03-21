- Advertisement -

Actress Clara Benson, also known as Maame Serwaa, was the talk of the town over the weekend when she attended a wedding ceremony where she played a bridesmaid for one of her friends.

A picture of the Kumawood actress wearing a gown with a plunging neckline alongside Tiktok star Asantewaa went viral on the internet that got fans drooling over the two damsels.

Some on the other hand have criticised Maame Serwaa over her choice of outfit for the occasion which left her humongous breast and cleavage on full display.

In a more practical sense, she became the latest celebrity to face body-shaming.

After coming under an avalanche of body-shaming for flaunting her heavy breasts, the child actor has responded to her detractors.

Young Maame Serwaa who has the body of an old woman took to Instagram to share a classy and sexy picture showing off her hot body.

She captioned the snap, writing: “People talking behind your back are behind you for a reason”

Although it’s no fault of hers, Maame Serwaa seems to be outgrowing her age. Her curvy figure, enormous backside and widespread bust have now become the centre of attraction of her physique.

She always gets the internet buzzing anytime she posts photos of herself on the ‘Gram.