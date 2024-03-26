Makola: Watch as main and assistant street pastors fight dirty in public over offertory

- Advertisement -

A trending video that had garnered over 200k views on Twitter alone as of the time of the publication of this article shows the moment two men of God decided to exchange blows.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that; The two preachers shockingly attacked each other like hungry lions after a misunderstanding broke out concerning the share of the offertory they had received..

As reported, the main street pastor who employed the assistant pastor wanted to keep about 80% of the offertory to himself.

Feeling cheated, the assistant pastor demanded at least 40% of the total sum which the main pastor declined.

This gave birth to a heated argument which consequently led to severe exchange of blows.

In the video, the assistant pastor can be seen bleeding in the mouth with blood stains on his shirt.

The incident reportedly happened inside Makola market.

