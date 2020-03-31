type here...
Home Entertainment Sonnie Badu descends heavily on the Police and military for abusing people...
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Sonnie Badu descends heavily on the Police and military for abusing people in the name of lockdown

By Qwame Benedict
0
Sonnie-Badu
Sonnie Badu descends heavily on the Police and military for abusing people in the name of lockdown
- Advertisement -

US-based Ghana Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has lashed out heavily on the Ghana Police service and the Military for abusing civilians all in the name of lockdown.

Yesterday some part of the country per the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo directives were asked to stay indoors aka lockdown for the next two weeks in a bid to reduce the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The directives stated that only people with genuine reasons are supposed to be allowed out during these two weeks’ lockdown.

Also Read: Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them

And yesterday being the first day, some people who went out in some part of Kasoa were punished by some military men for breaking the lockdown directives.

In a series of videos that surfaced on social media and believed to have been recorded by the military men themselves sees them intimidating people by questioning them and even asking them to sit on the floor or cane them.

The ‘Adonai’ hitmaker who seems to have chanced upon the videos took to his Instagram page and expressed his anger on why the military and the police would be treating civilians that way simply because they have been tasked to make sure they(Citizens) stay inside.

Also Read: Police arrests cargo truck with 30 women hidden in food items escaping lockdown to Walewale

He shared: “I really want to urge the military and the police in Africa to exercise wisdom and patience. Let’s understand that this virus has taken everyone by storm so that means it’s not going to be an overnight change. Let’s not use this to bully and toss human beings around, but help them understand the seriousness of this matter … Also remember, there are mobile phones around that could make you trend in a bad way … And oh, pls practice social distancing amongst each other because you are not above the law and clearly this virus is not a respecter of uniform … question, what if that man you are holding has it?”

See screenshot below:

Previous articlePhotos of Freda Ocran, the Ghanaian nurse who has died from COVID-19
Next articleOpambour cries on live TV over Coronavirus lockdown

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Coronavirus victim escapes from quarantine facility in the North

Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that a Guinean citizen who tested positive to the deadly coronavirus has escaped from the health facility...
Read more
Entertainment

Ridge nurse exposes how Obour’s father infected staff and patients with coronavirus

Qwame Benedict -
A nurse who alleged to be working with Accra Regional Hospital also known as the Ridge has exposed how Obour and his...
Read more
Entertainment

Tell the whole world what killed my father – Obour to Ridge Hospital

Qwame Benedict -
Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known in showbiz as Obour who is also the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana has asked...
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
Entertainment

Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus

Qwame Benedict -
The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has been under criticism after it was revealed that...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Accra
few clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
55 %
6.7kmh
20 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

Mr. Tabernacle -
Prophet T.B Joshua in the wake of the wild spread of the coronavirus(COVID-19) across the globe prophecied that by the close of...
Read more
News

Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them

RASHAD -
There appears to be anger among some section of Ghanaians in relation to how the police and military are handling the whole...
Read more
Entertainment

Jupitar recounts how Shatta Wale received heavy slaps from a Policeman

Qwame Benedict -
The capital city Accra is currently under a partial lockdown and one of the best ways for people to join themselves is...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News