Sonnie Badu descends heavily on the Police and military for abusing people in the name of lockdown

US-based Ghana Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has lashed out heavily on the Ghana Police service and the Military for abusing civilians all in the name of lockdown.

Yesterday some part of the country per the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo directives were asked to stay indoors aka lockdown for the next two weeks in a bid to reduce the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The directives stated that only people with genuine reasons are supposed to be allowed out during these two weeks’ lockdown.

And yesterday being the first day, some people who went out in some part of Kasoa were punished by some military men for breaking the lockdown directives.

In a series of videos that surfaced on social media and believed to have been recorded by the military men themselves sees them intimidating people by questioning them and even asking them to sit on the floor or cane them.

The ‘Adonai’ hitmaker who seems to have chanced upon the videos took to his Instagram page and expressed his anger on why the military and the police would be treating civilians that way simply because they have been tasked to make sure they(Citizens) stay inside.

He shared: “I really want to urge the military and the police in Africa to exercise wisdom and patience. Let’s understand that this virus has taken everyone by storm so that means it’s not going to be an overnight change. Let’s not use this to bully and toss human beings around, but help them understand the seriousness of this matter … Also remember, there are mobile phones around that could make you trend in a bad way … And oh, pls practice social distancing amongst each other because you are not above the law and clearly this virus is not a respecter of uniform … question, what if that man you are holding has it?”

