type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan confronts wife after DNA test proved he isn't the biological of...
News

Man confronts wife after DNA test proved he isn’t the biological of their 3-year-old son

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man confronts wife after DNA test proved he isn't the biological of their 3-year-old son
- Advertisement -


The emotional rollercoaster of events unfolded as the man underwent a DNA test due to initial doubts about the paternity of his son only to discover that he is not the biological father of his beloved son.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa mercilessly insults her husband in a new ‘fire’ video

Man confronts wife after DNA test proved he isn't the biological of their 3-year-old son

In the video, the lady tried to play the emotional card but she was overpowered after the heartbroken man stood his ground.

After admitting that the child actually belongs to another man, the disgraced lady insisted that the man keeps taking care of the innocent boy.

The disappointed man who was raging in anger asked the lay why she allowed him to take care of another man’s child for three good years but she wasn’t able to give any tangible answer.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

READ ALSO: Trending video of SHS students kissing and chopping love in public causes massive stir

READ ALSO: Ladies prepare to set new Guinness Record as they intend to smoke for 150 hours nonstop

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, July 28, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
78 ° F
78 °
78 °
82 %
3.8mph
100 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways