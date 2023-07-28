Man confronts wife after DNA test proved he isn’t the biological of their 3-year-old son

- Advertisement -

In a heart-wrenching and shocking revelation, a man has been left devastated after a DNA test confirmed that his 3 year old son who he named after himself isn’t biologically related to him.



The emotional rollercoaster of events unfolded as the man underwent a DNA test due to initial doubts about the paternity of his son only to discover that he is not the biological father of his beloved son.

In the video, the lady tried to play the emotional card but she was overpowered after the heartbroken man stood his ground.

After admitting that the child actually belongs to another man, the disgraced lady insisted that the man keeps taking care of the innocent boy.

The disappointed man who was raging in anger asked the lay why she allowed him to take care of another man’s child for three good years but she wasn’t able to give any tangible answer.

