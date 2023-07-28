Trending video of SHS students kissing and chopping love in public causes massive stir

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A trending video on social media which has raised massive eyebrows captures the moment two SHS students were caught on camera kissing and chopping massive love in public.



Apparently, the incident is said to have happened inside Baba Yara sports stadium during an inter-school athletics competition.



As seen in the video, the guy who’s a student of Kumasi Senior High School kissed his girlfriend who’s also a student from another SHS with passion in the presence of his colleagues and other learners from different schools.

According to some social media users who claim they were present at the scene, the incident happened in front of some policemen who were present to ensure peace in the course of the sporting event.



Social media users who have come across the video have shared their utmost disappointment in the current crop of youths we have in this era.

It seems students are now much more concerned about tier love lives rather than the main reason they were sent to school for.

