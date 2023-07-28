- Advertisement -

It all started when Nana Agradaa accused her former Women’s Fellowship Leader, Maa Mercy, of attempting to snatch her husband from her

The accusations, whether rooted in truth or not, appear to have severely impacted Nana Agradaa’s perception of her marriage to Pastor Elvis Oduro Koranteng.

Despite Pastor Oduro’s denial of any secret romantic involvement with Maa Mercy, Nana Agradaa remains steadfast in her belief.

Recall that not long ago, Nana Agradaa publicly declared that she has lost the love she once had for her husband.

This declaration laid bare the deep cracks in their relationship, leaving many wondering how such an intimate matter found its way onto a social media platform.

Nana-Agradaa-and-Husband

Her decision to air her grievances in such a public manner garnered both sympathy and criticism from netizens.

Clearly, Nana Agradaa’s determination to put her husband on public trial has not waned.

No matter the number of times Pastor Oduro begs for forgiveness, his pleas seem to fall on deaf ears as Nana Agradaa’s heart remains hardened.

As revealed by Nana Agradaa, no matter the number of times he begs for forgiveness, she’ll never find a place in her heart to give him another chance.

Still in the process of completely disgracing her husband, Nana Agradaa has gone live on social media once again to label her husband as a lazy man.

As asserted by Nana Agradaa, her husband added no value to her life because he was always at the receiving end.

She described him as an ungrateful idiot who has taken it upon himself to manipulate well-to-do women for their wealth instead of working hard for his own money.

