Man cries like a baby as lady he sponsored for 3 years dumps him because of her pastor

A middle-aged Ghanaian man has courted public sympathy after an emotional video of him crying over his ex-girlfriend landed on the internet.

In the video, the man recounted how he left his well-paying job which was out of town just to be close to his girlfriend because she always complained about loneliness.

According to the heartbroken man, his ex-girlfriend named Sarah broke up with him on the basis of a terrible piece of advice from her pastor.

As revealed by the devastated man, Sarah’s pastor is the one who influenced her to walk out of their affair because he told her that he’ll maltreat and stress her when they get married.

Despite taking care of Sarah for the past three good years and never raising a finger at her, she has taken her pastor’s advice and consequently left the once enviable relationship.

