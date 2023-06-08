Any man who doesn’t cheat on his girlfriend or wife has been placed under a spell – Lady claims

- Advertisement -

A young lady has dropped a very controversial opinion on the internet which has stirred massive reactions online.

In a fast-circulating video, the lady claimed that any man who doesn’t cheat on his girlfriend or wife has been placed under a spell.

According to her, it takes a spiritual spell being placed on a man for him to remain faithful to one woman and have no inclination to see another woman.

The lady said…

“If you’re a man and you find yourself not cheating on your partner, you find yourself not cheating on your wife, you find yourself not cheating on your girlfriend, just know that she has done juju on you,”

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the video…

@BabaloladimejiM said: Trust, respect, and open communication are key foundations for healthy relationships, regardless of gender, and it is possible for both men and women to remain loyal to their partners without being under any sort of spell.

@RealDamola commented: Dismissing the fidelity of all men as a result of a supposed spell is a sweeping generalization. It’s essential to recognize that individuals have different values and choices, and many men are capable of maintaining faithful relationships without resorting to cheating.



@clarkwhitesiver added – Wetting this one dey talk? and na the same person dey protect their husband for inside house secretly

