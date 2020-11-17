type here...
GhPage Entertainment Mark Angel finally reacts to Kemi Olunloyo's call to reveal Emmanuella's source...
Entertainment

Mark Angel finally reacts to Kemi Olunloyo’s call to reveal Emmanuella’s source of income

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nigerian comedian, scriptwriter, and video producer, Mark Angel has finally reacted to Kemi Olunloyo’s call to reveal Emmanuella’s source of income she used in building a house for her mother.

READ ALSO: 10-Year-Old Emmanuella builds a new house for her mother (Photos)

Popular Nigerian Journalist Dr. Kemi Olunloyo came out following the viral news of kid comedian Emmanuella building a house for her mother at age 10 to reveal to all where she got the money from.

Taking to social media, the journalist established that she highly doubts little Emmanuella could build that house for her mother arguing that it was rather Mark Angel who built and use the kid’s name to just promote her brand.

READ ALSO: Emmanuella can’t build a house for her mother at her age, it’s impossible – Kemi Olunloyo

Well, Mark Angel has reacted. In an interview, the famous Nigerian comedian said Emmanuella can on any day afford that house she has built for her lovely and supportive mother.

“Emanuella earns money, so she has money to build whatever she wants to build. She can afford it. Her management can afford it.” Mark Angel stated in reaction to Kemi.

Source:GHPAGE

