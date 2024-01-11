Married Brother Sammy caught kissing Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkrah in public – Video

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy has taken over social media trends on a negative note once again.



During Kumawood’s “All Stars Hang Out” organized by Frank Naro, Brother Sammy and Louisa Asamoha caused a massive stir.



Apparently, the two who have worked on various projects kissed like obsessed lovers after exchanging pleasantries.

This public display of love between Brother Sammy and Louisa Adinkrah has caused a massive uproar on social media – Most especially among Christians.



As opined by many people, it’s a complete disrespect for a married man to kiss another woman and worse of all do it publicly.



Others have even suggested that the two might be secretly dating and they forget they were in public and hence did what they do privately in the full glare of the masses.



While the debate about Brother Sammy disrespecting his wife and secretly dating Louisa, a section of netizens have also submitted that, it was a planned thing between the two stars just to be in the news.

