Mcbrown allegedly divorces her husband as she removes her wedding ring? Ghanaians react

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah have taken over social media trends again with their divorce speculations.

Just about an hour ago, Mcbrown shared a set of alluring pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption; ‘who you are is what you must always value’.

While dropping all the positive comments in the world under the pictures, some of her followers realised that she had taken off her wedding ring – Meaning, there’s a possible divorce between her and Maxwell.

Reacting to the yet-to-be-confirmed divorce rumour, some social media users have already started dropping their two cents about the whole trending brouhaha.

Some have applauded Mcbrown for finally walking out of her toxic marriage – If the divorce speculations are true.

Others have also chided her for not being able to solve her marital woes and eventually walking out of her enviable marriage.

Netizens reactions…



akosuaserwaah_pneuma 1h – Nana is good you have removed your wedding ring??the embarrassment is too much…

deepthinkerv 1h – I’m so happy that you have finally taken a bold step. God bless you. You will live long. That man will regret losing you. Stay safe out there pretty

@OnebeautyGh – me I was just looking for my wedding ring

