“Mzgee is the most intelligent and eloquent entertainment show host in the country”

Abeiku Santana jabs Mcbrown?

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mzgee is the most intelligent and eloquent entertainment show host in the country
Revered Ghanaian media broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, has hailed Mzgee as the most intelligent, eloquent, smart and charismatic entertainment show host in the country at the moment.

Abeiku Santana rained all these heavy praises on Mzgee when the award-winning entertainment show host made a guest appearance in the studios of OKAY FM yesterday.

Whiles raining the heavy praises on Mzgee, Abeiku Santana likened Mzgee to the iconic Wendy Williams.

According to Abeiku Santana, only Mzgee is fit to hold the mic of Wendy Willams because she’s peerless in the industry at the moment.

These comments by Abeiku Santana have raised a hot conversation piece on the internet.

As suggested by some social media users, it was very unnecessary for Abeiku Santana to make these comments.

Some fans of Mcbown have asserted that Abeiku Santana deliberately showered all those praises on Mzgee just to spite their idol.

Watch the video below to know…

    Source:GHpage

