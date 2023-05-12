- Advertisement -

There’s currently brewing chaos at Despite Media following Abeiku Santana’s public attack on Despite, Fadda Dickson and Kennedy Osei.

Around 4 PM yesterday, Abeiku Santana went wild on Dr Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of Despite Media for failing to show up at the studios of OKAY FM today.

Fadda Dickson was set to grant an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana which was alleged to be a smear campaign against Mcbrown because Abeiku Santana confessed that he was going to ask Fadda Dickson about UTV.

As patrons and netizens were anxiously waiting for the one-of-a-kind interview to commence, the Host of the Show, Abeiku Santana issued a release.

According to the release, the scheduled interview with Dr Fadda Dickson was cancelled.

Giving reasons for the call-off, Abeiku Santana alleged that the General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei called him just a few hours before the show to pull down the flyer he had already shared online.

Pressing on, Abeiku Santana additionally disclosed that some big men and his employer called him on the phone to talk to him to cancel the interview he had scheduled with Fadda Dickson.

The ace-radio presenter expressed his disappointment in Kennedy Osei, Despite (Although he didn’t mention his name but gave a clue) and the set of big men who called to convince him to cancel his interview with Fadda Dickson.

Pained Abeiku Santana further added that he was forced to use a power bank because when his boss and the big men called him, they put him on hold to attend to their personal duties and later got back to him after an hour.

Amidst the turbulence, speculations on social media allege that the interview was cancelled because of Nana Ama Mcbrown.

According to reports, if Fadda Dickson dared grant the interview, Mcbrown would have fired back in a more violent manner which would have destroyed the entire Despite within two weeks because of the deep secrets she knows about her former bosses.

Apparently, Mcbrown would be more than happy where she is now – because her enemies are now fighting amongst themselves.

