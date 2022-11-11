type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMcbrown shades Delay for her harsh liposuction comments
Entertainment

Mcbrown shades Delay for her harsh liposuction comments

By Armani Brooklyn
Mcbrown shades Delay her harsh liposuction comments
- Advertisement -

Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally reacted to Delay’s shade to her and other female celebrities who have gone under the knife to get new attractive physiques.

A few weeks ago, Delay admonished her colleagues in the showbiz industry who starve themselves in order to save money to afford liposuction.

She berated them for putting unnecessary pressure on young ladies – And forcing them to date sugar daddies just to be like them.

Delay described the whole liposuction process as useless and senseless because it defies God’s logic.

Although the radio and TV show host didn’t mention any names but it’s a known knowledge that the jab was directed at Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, Sandra Ankobiah, Kisa Gbekle and the other female stars who possess artificial bortos and other body features.

READ ALSO: Delay calls out fellow celebrities for putting unnecessary pressure on the youths

After staying quiet for days now, McBrown has now also released a video which is a clear rebuttal at Delay,

According to her, she’s not going to bother herself with the meaningless opinions of others and get high blood pressure in the process.

She advised her fans to learn how to ignore the useless opinions critics share about them because they are worthless to react to or attend to.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: McBrown reacts after Kompany’s accusations against Atom

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, November 11, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News