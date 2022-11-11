- Advertisement -

Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally reacted to Delay’s shade to her and other female celebrities who have gone under the knife to get new attractive physiques.

A few weeks ago, Delay admonished her colleagues in the showbiz industry who starve themselves in order to save money to afford liposuction.

She berated them for putting unnecessary pressure on young ladies – And forcing them to date sugar daddies just to be like them.

Delay described the whole liposuction process as useless and senseless because it defies God’s logic.

Although the radio and TV show host didn’t mention any names but it’s a known knowledge that the jab was directed at Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, Sandra Ankobiah, Kisa Gbekle and the other female stars who possess artificial bortos and other body features.

After staying quiet for days now, McBrown has now also released a video which is a clear rebuttal at Delay,

According to her, she’s not going to bother herself with the meaningless opinions of others and get high blood pressure in the process.

She advised her fans to learn how to ignore the useless opinions critics share about them because they are worthless to react to or attend to.

Watch the video below to know more…

