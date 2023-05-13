- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama McBrown orchestrated a delightful surprise for her colleague at Onua TV, Captain Smart, in celebration of his birthday.



Live on air, McBrown presented Captain Smart with a television and refrigerator as birthday gifts, leaving the seasoned journalist overwhelmed with gratitude.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart allegedly backbiting Mcbrown at ONUA TV

McBrown meticulously planned the surprise, sparing no effort in ensuring that it would be a remarkable celebration for Captain Smart who is now her close friend and associate.



Accompanied by her aides, McBrown arrived at the studio to present Captain Smart with a colossal UltraLED Hisense TV and a refrigerator.

Captain Smart was elated upon receiving the gifts, expressing his happiness and joy in a moment that will undoubtedly linger in his memory.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Captain Smart attacks Afia Schwar over Nana Ama Mcbrown

READ ALSO: Mcbrown was poached from UTV to ONUA TV at Ghc 500,000 fee