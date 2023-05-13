type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMcbrown surprises Captain Smart with a TV and a fridge as birthday...
News

Mcbrown surprises Captain Smart with a TV and a fridge as birthday presents

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mcbrown surprises Captain Smart with a TV and a fridge as birthday presents
- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama McBrown orchestrated a delightful surprise for her colleague at Onua TV, Captain Smart, in celebration of his birthday.


Live on air, McBrown presented Captain Smart with a television and refrigerator as birthday gifts, leaving the seasoned journalist overwhelmed with gratitude.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart allegedly backbiting Mcbrown at ONUA TV

Captain Smart allegedly backbiting Mcbrown at ONUA TV as he's jealous of the Queenly treatment she's receiving

McBrown meticulously planned the surprise, sparing no effort in ensuring that it would be a remarkable celebration for Captain Smart who is now her close friend and associate.


Accompanied by her aides, McBrown arrived at the studio to present Captain Smart with a colossal UltraLED Hisense TV and a refrigerator.

Captain Smart was elated upon receiving the gifts, expressing his happiness and joy in a moment that will undoubtedly linger in his memory.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Captain Smart attacks Afia Schwar over Nana Ama Mcbrown

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Mcbrown was poached from UTV to ONUA TV at Ghc 500,000 fee

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Saturday, May 13, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    89 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    87 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News